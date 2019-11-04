Salida City Council will conduct a public hearing on an ordinance raising the maximum fine for code violations from $1,000 to $2,650 during its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at 448 E. First St.
Another public hearing will review the inclusionary housing ordinance, which was passed in October 2018.
Also on the agenda are:
- An agreement to have the Chaffee County Community Foundation run the city’s community funding via a donor-advised fund.
- Proposed adoption of the Downtown Salida Parking Study.
- A resolution on a budget amendment that allows operating transfers between funds.
- A resolution supporting grant applications to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Options Fund and Transportation Alternatives Program to help fund projects outlined by the Future 50 project.
- Possible appointment of Johann “Kit” Steimle to the Planning Commission. Council is scheduled to interview Steimle at a work session today.
- First reading of ordinances annexing and rezoning 2 acres at 6906 Vandaveer Ranch Road.
Council members will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. today in chambers. At that meeting they will interview Steimle, view a presentation on a proposed ice rink and discuss potential 2020 budget items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.