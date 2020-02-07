The lead-up to Election Day on Nov. 3 will be a little different this year for Colorado, which will conduct both a Super Tuesday presidential primary and a separate caucus for other state races.
Colorado voters passed Propositions 107 and 108 in 2016, which re-established presidential primaries and allows unaffiliated voters to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary elections. That election will take place March 3.
The statewide caucus for all nonpresidential candidates, such as U.S. Senate candidates, will take place March 7. The caucus process will decide, through the assembly process, which candidates will qualify for the ballot.
Chaffee County Democrats will meet at Salida Middle School, while Chaffee County Republicans will meet at Darren Patterson Christian Academy in Buena Vista.
Important dates:
• Feb. 14 – Deadline to change voter affiliation if you want to participate in the state caucus process.
• March 3 – Presidential primary election.
• March 7 – Colorado caucus.
• June 3 – Colorado nonpresidential primary.
• Nov. 3 – General election.
