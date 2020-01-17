The skies opened up and dumped torrents of rain on Salida in September, even as a flicker of flame and a wisp of smoke started in northern Saguache County.
Heavy rain the night of Sept. 3 led to flash flooding in the Arkansas Hills, washing out sections of some trails and piling rocks on others.
An inch of rain fell, damaging several trails, including Frontside, Rusty Lung, Sand Dunes, Sweet Dreams, Chicken Dinner, Backbone, North Backbone, Cottonwood and Prospector.
A few days later, the Decker Fire began burning Sept. 8 in northern Saguache County following a lightning strike. Smoke was visible from Salida the following day.
By Sept. 11, the fire had crossed the ridge between Simmons Peak and Methodist Mountain into San Isabel National Forest and flames were visible from Salida and the U.S. 50 corridor.
The fire crossed into the Upper Bear Creek drainage Sept. 12 and continued down the drainage, covering about 50 acres on the San Isabel National Forest.
Firefighters worked to protect areas of the Rainbow Trail and infrastructure in the area while monitoring the fire to make sure it stayed on national forest land.
Residents on Methodist Mountain expressed concerns about the fire spreading near their homes Sept. 19.
By Sept. 22, the Decker Fire had grown to 937 acres with 293 acres in the San Isabel National Forest and 634 acres in the Rio Grande National Forest.
Flames from the fire were visible from as far away as Buena Vista in the evening.
Pike & San Isabel National Forest Supervisor Diana M. Trujillo issued a closure order Sept. 24 for areas of the Rainbow Trail near the Decker Fire.
The fire was 5 percent contained and increased to 1,501 acres as of the morning of Sept. 29, up from 1,334 acres reported Sept. 27.
As the fire progressed, crews worked with residents in the Bear Creek, Silver Creek and Pine Ridge neighborhoods, helping with mitigation efforts and creating defensible space around homes and other structures, include cutting branches, trimming vegetation and putting in temporary sprinkler systems.
Earlier in September Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson reported the city recorded its highest sales tax revenue month on record in June, collecting a total of $906,749.
The city collected $663,163 from its 3 percent sales tax, $232,492 from its share of Chaffee County sales tax and $11,094 from marijuana.
The city’s total number for June was up $62,358 (7.4 percent) over June 2018 and $39,897 (4.6 percent) over budget projections.
LaGree’s Market and Hardware Store opened in Poncha Springs in a new 32,000-square-foot building at the southeast intersection of U.S. 50 and U.S. 285, featuring a 20,000-square-foot grocery and 12,000-square-foot True Value Hardware.
Owner Orin LaGree said customers can cross-shop both stores and check out their merchandise at either one.
Longfellow Elementary School was awarded the Succeeds Prize for transformational impact in an elementary school at a ceremony Sept. 19 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver.
Longfellow Principal Chuck McKenna accepted the award in the company of Longfellow staff members.
A $15,000 prize accompanied the award, which McKenna said will be used for students and teachers at the school.
Ninety-one mountain bikers rode in the Monarch Crest Crank Sept. 22, raising around $15,000 for The Alliance to counter domestic and sexual abuse.
Together with corporate sponsors, the fundraiser helped The Alliance raise around $30,000 total. That preliminary number did not include money raised on the day of the event.
Debbie Quintana, adult and legal advocate for The Alliance, said the money will go to direct services for victims, including things like housing, food and transportation.
The inaugural Salida Heritage Days gave residents and visitors the opportunity to learn more about Salida and the area’s history over the Sept. 27-29 weekend.
The festival’s events were spread all over town, including Victoria Tavern, The 146 Taphouse, The Book Haven, Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, Salida Museum, Alpine Park and the Palace Hotel.
Steve Chapman of Salida Walking Tours organized the event with Trisha White of the Palace Hotel and Andrea Coen of Guidestone Colorado, which operates the Hutchinson Homestead.
D.J. DeJong contributed to this story.
