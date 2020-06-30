The body of Wesley Jamison, 63, was found behind the caboose on North F Street Monday.
Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf said Jamison, who was homeless, was believed to have lived in th earea for four to six monts.
His closest relatives, Graf said, live in the Denver area.
A cause of death had not been determined. An autopsy was being performed and other tests were being done Tuesday. Results will be available in two to three weeks.
Graf said there was no sign of foul play.
