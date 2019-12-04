by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The humans will have to wait a little longer before their spaces are completed, but the animals have new spaces, new lighting and new meet-and-greet rooms at Ark-Valley Humane Society in Buena Vista.
Amber van Leuken, AVHS executive director, said the last section of the expansion project to be completed will be office space for the staff in the section that used to house the cat room.
The expansion, which began in November 2018, features new spaces and reconfigurations that make AVHS’ work more efficient.
Included in the new space are a new and larger reception area and two meet-and-greet rooms where dogs and potential adopters can spend some one-on-one time. The rooms also allow for confidential conversations about adopting and surrendering animals.
The new cat adoption room features more windows, larger cat kennels and room for cats to be let out to play.
The cat kennels feature shelves for perching and can be expanded to two kennels for larger animals, bonded cats or kitten litters.
A separate cat meet-and-greet room allows for one-on-one time for cats and potential adopters and a place to do dog-cat introductions.
There is also an outdoor cattery with a heated concrete floor where cats can get some fresh air and spend time in the sunshine. It is also an opportunity for cats to learn how to use a kitty door.
The addition links the main building with the crematorium, with a separate door to facilitate intake.
The animal cremation service is one the Humane Society provides to pet owners themselves and through local veterinary services.
It is one of the services the staff “holds dear,” knowing what a difficult time it can be for pet owners.
“We take pride in offering the service in a responsible and honorable way,” van Leuken said.
Dogs remain in the old part of the building with new lighting in the area.
Solatube lighting, which directs natural sunlight into a space, and new LED lighting, which replaces the old fluorescent lights, help create a healthier space for the dogs.
Since new people can upset the dogs, visitors are not allowed in the kennel area but may visit with a dog they are interested in adopting in a meet-and-greet room.
A new meet-and-greet outdoor area is in the works with a new configuration that will allow for interactive play and walks on the premises.
Quarantine rooms for dogs and cats have been designated in the old space as well.
The trailer that used to house sick cats will now go to Park County, where it will be used as an animal welfare trailer.
New office space and a break room for staff and volunteers are the last spaces to be put into place in what used to be the cat room, with four desks for staff and a separate office for van Leuken.
“We felt crunched in the building before the addition,” van Leuken said.
In the new configuration, every room has a purpose instead of multiple purposes, which will be much more efficient.
The original building upgrades also include a new surgical suite so that spay, neuter and dental procedures can be carried out on site instead of having to take animals to veterinary clinics off site.
AVHS has contracted with Dr. Anna Cordova to carry out the procedures.
The free spay and neuter program for owned and feral cat and pit bull-mix dogs will still be operated through local veterinarian offices and paid for by AVHS.
Those procedures will not be done at the Humane Society building, however.
Much of the money for the expansion came from the sale of the Sunshine Shelter facility in Poncha Springs in August 2018. Other funds came from donations, including naming rights for some of the spaces in the new facility.
Some of those donations were made anonymously.
Named space donations include:
• The Mama Sue Phillips surgery suite – $25,000.
• The adoptable cat room, “For the love of all cats” – $25,000.
• The PK Cat Condo – $5,000
• The Grant Heilman reception area – $25,000.
• The outdoor meet-and-greet dog area, “For the love of all dogs” – $15,000.
• The Grace Powers outdoor cattery – $10,000.
• Diesslin Structures meet-and-greet room 1 – $15,000.
• The Newells cat condo – $5,000.
• John and Susan Ellis reception desk – $10,000.
• High Country Bank meet-and-greet room 2 – $15,000.
• ACA Products cat condo – $5,000.
• Rocky Mountain Lumber cat condo – $5,000.
• Sangre de Cristo Electric Association cat condo – $5,000.
• The Fitzgeralds cat condo – $5,000.
The last project of the expansion will be the completion of the memorial garden in spring. Many donors have purchased a $250 memorial brick that will be used in the garden.
Bricks are still available through the end of December to commemorate a pet or pet lover.
For more information about Ark-Valley Humane Society, animal adoptions or purchasing a memorial brick, call 719-395-2737 or visit ark-valley.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.