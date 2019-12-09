Recent and upcoming retirements at Starpoint represent a “Century of Service” for the organization.
Yvonne Stenzel, assistant program director, retired Nov. 13 after 29 years and was honored at a party Thursday at Starpoint. Bill Davis, current program director, will retire Dec. 31 after 34 years, and Donna Miller, Children’s Services, retires Dec. 31 after 35 years.
“The significant accomplishments and dedication of these employees over the years has had a lasting impact on the programs and services Starpoint Chaffee County provides to the individuals, adults and children, we serve,” Ron Hinkle, foundation director, said. “Bill, Yvonne and Donna will be missed, and we wish each one of them the best in their respective retirements. It’s highly unusual and challenging to lose almost a century of service from three employees in a short period of time.”
Stenzel started in April 1990 as a secretary and moved on to program director’s assistant. Retiring just six months short of 30 years, she has “done it all,” including home inspections, consumer finances, personnel work and a multitude of other jobs.
“I’ve enjoyed the job and the love I get from the consumers,” she said. “They become your family and your life. I feel like I’m walking away from family.”
Future plans are to enjoy time at home.
Davis began his career at Starpoint as a substitute van driver and went on to serve as crew leader and janitor before becoming program director. He has been with Starpoint for 34 years, 32 as program director.
In that position he has served as a role model for the staff, engaging and interacting with the people Starpoint serves, including consumers and families. He has assisted in fundraising, orientation, hiring and just making sure everything is running.
“It’s not a 9-to-5 job,” he said, “but it’s been rewarding and we’ve had a lot of positive comments and reinforcement from the community that we’re doing a pretty good job.”
Among the projects consumers took on during Davis’s tenure were producing water beds, creating signs and plaques, lawn mowing and recycling. Starpoint has made sure every consumer has some level of productivity.
“To sum it up, it’s been rewarding and never a dull moment,” Davis said. “There was always some challenge and solution that had to be determined. We’re trying to support people in the least intrusive way we can and in the most positive fashion so they get the most benefit out of it. That has been the primary focus.”
Future plans are to just sit around and think about it for awhile, maybe do some hunting, fishing or snowmobiling.
“I’ve got four kids, all adults, living all around the state, so I’d like to visit them too,” he said.
Miller is retiring from Starpoint Children’s Services after serving children and families for 35 years in Chaffee and Fremont counties. She is a speech language pathologist and an early childhood special educator who has worked with young children in their homes as well as in preschool settings.
She has traveled thousands of miles in her career through all kinds of weather to see children and their parents, spending most of her time on living room floors supporting parents in play-style therapy to help their children.
“As I approach retirement, I’ve been reflecting on the past 35 years,” Miller said. “Before Starpoint I worked in the public school system outside Denver with ages K-12. Some of my kindergarten students arrived with very unintelligible speech, which affected their ability to communicate with teachers and classmates as well as affecting their social skills. There was no ‘early intervention’ in those days.
“So when I arrived in Buena Vista and was asked to provide speech and language services for children from birth to 5 years of age, I thought back to a little boy who started kindergarten unable to even say his name. My goal became to help a child find ‘their voice’ before they entered kindergarten. As a therapist providing early intervention I see the impact on helping a child communicate.”
She has mixed emotions about leaving but says “it’s time,” and she is looking forward to a new chapter in her life, reading, doing some traveling and visiting with family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.