The Frantz Lake State Wildlife Area just had some work done to improve its habitat.
With a grant from Great Outdoors Colorado and help from Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails and other volunteers, Colorado Parks and Wildlife planted 20 fruit trees in the area on May 28. The trees, which were planted along the trail that loops around the lake on CR 160, replaced about eight invasive Russian olive trees that were removed.
Sean Shepherd, CPW assistant area wildlife manager, said he likes to plant items that will benefit both wildlife and people.
The new trees include crab apples, apricot, cherry and apple. He said deer and birds will eat whatever grows on the trees, and he imagined some people will eat some of the fruit as well.
“We want our properties to be good examples of stewardship and good habitat management,” Shepherd said. “We’ll just keep looking to improve these properties and look at invasive species; it’s a long-term project.”
Shepherd said it was the second time CPW has done this and they might do it once more. He said they’ll help the trees along for the first couple of years and then they’ll be on their own.
The GOCO grant was a little more than $2,000, and part of the criteria for the project included having volunteer help and having it benefit a state wildlife area.
Among those helping CPW plant the trees were Donna Rhoads, Kail Glenn, Tyler Kersey, Doug Musgrave, Jackson Karls, Gena Shepherd, Paul Smith, Bridget DeShazo, Ani DeShazo and Joe DeShazo.
“We really appreciate all of the volunteers that came out that day,” Shepherd said. “It wouldn’t have happened without the six or seven volunteers who were there.”
He said the project enabled CPW to reinvest in the community by purchasing the trees from Brady’s West.
“We depend on Brady’s to get us the correct fruit trees for this environment,” Shepherd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.