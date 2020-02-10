Chaffee County commissioners will review a draft of the county personnel handbook during their work session at 9 a.m. today in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
County Attorney Jennifer Davis will give commissioners feedback on the handbook.
She will also speak on building closure policy and history of 1041 regulations, which govern areas and activities of state interest.
Commissioners will discuss updating special event permits and are scheduled to hear reports from the following departments: Landfill, Human Services, Housing, Public Health, Building, Planning and Engineering, Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Management and Coroner.
Tuesday meeting
Commissioners will consider a resolution approving the Seven Peaks 2020 music festival during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room.
The commissioners conducted a public hearing on the event during their Jan. 21 meeting.
They denied festival organizer Live Nation’s request for the county to cover cost of police and emergency services during the festival but agreed to the festival’s special event permit.
At 9:15 a.m. they will conduct public hearings and consider recommendations on three topics from the county Planning Commission’s Jan. 28 meeting.
The first is an agricultural subdivision exemption text amendment, requested by Karin Adams, to amend county land use code Section 5.2.3 C1 to change the phrase “greater than 35 acres” to “35 acres or more” and to amend 5.2.3 C3 to remove the term “residential.” The Planning Commission denied the request at its meeting.
The second is a request for a text amendment to notice of public hearings and sign postings, Section 1.3.5 A1-A3, updating the time frame for posting notices for Board of Health applications and sign postings.
The third public hearing concerns a text amendment on public hearing requirements for subdivision exemptions, amending 4.3.1 A.2.b to update specific notice requirements and 5.2.33 A, E, F, H and I to hold public hearings for those application types and add notice requirements for adjacent property owners.
Amendments from the last two public hearings were requested by county staff and approved by the Planning Commission.
Other items on the agenda include:
- An appointment to the Northern Chaffee County Library.
- A fee waiver request from Guidestone for use of Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
- Release of lot sales restriction for Cactus Ranch.
- Release of lot sales restrictions for Kalivoda Rural Open Space Incentive, Phase 1, and acceptance of funds to complete remaining improvements.
- Release of lot sales restrictions for Vista Sawatch and acceptance of funds to complete remaining improvements.
- An extension request, until Aug. 1, to file the Mylar of Virga minor subdivision.
