About 550 people signed a declaration and ran it as a full-page ad in The Mountain Mail, asking Chaffee County commissioners to reconsider the possibility of a future parking lot on the east of the county building,
“I am very proud that so many people, so quickly, engaged with the project and wanted to weigh in on it,” said Lawton Eddy, who with Angie Jenson spearheaded the declaration. “They sent in very impassioned letters. We made it very clear that we want to keep the trees and green space.”
The county is looking at an expansion of its building, which would require additional off-street parking, a building requirement by the city of Salida.
Commissioners received the bids for the project Thursday, which they will consider during their May 12 meeting.
Jenson said she put this together for the commissioners so they have support to pull out of the project.
“I talked to (Commissioners) Greg (Felt) and Keith (Baker), and it was apparent they were both caught off guard,” Lawton said. “It’s a typical scenario, where projects are turned over to staff who will take it from there. This was in the hands of Bob Christiansen (county administrator).”
Felt said he appreciated everyone’s input.
“The project has not yet been approved,” Felt said. “We haven’t seen the bids yet. Nothing will be done immediately, and everything has been handled aboveboard. If we have acceptable bids, then we will take a look at them. We can always step back from this; we have options.
“I’m interested to look at these bids. One of the tough things that had to be worked out was the off-street parking requirements from the city of Salida.”
Christiansen said they need more office space and would like to have a larger room so commissioners wouldn’t have to hold large meetings at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
“Honestly, as a county commissioner working more than full time on the COVID-19 pandemic, this whole issue is not my top priority right now,” Felt said. “It’s more of a distraction we really don’t need. We need to focus on this crisis and not some future possibility.”
Some excerpts from letters sent to commissioners are included below.
Nancy Hunt: “Please note, our community loves these trees and will deeply be saddened by their loss. This is not the time to be causing more grief or confusion. The community is pulling together like never before, trying to feed folks, help those who have lost jobs pay rent and keep each other safe. It feels like a betrayal to have an irreversible decision like this made when we are all indoors and unable to come to protest the decision in person. I am saddened and honestly disappointed by your consideration of this proposal at this time and respectfully request you take this proposal off the table.”
Steve Eckert: “These trees are valuable assets to our community, not an expendable commodity that can be replaced by either asphalt or some other concern in the name of “progress.” Let’s work together to find an alternative to what is being proposed and keep our heirloom trees that cannot be replaced.”
Susan Roebuck: “Does the parking lot need to be as large? Could there be another location for a parking lot that would work just as well? Could we look at the existing parking areas and modify them to accommodate a few more cars? Could we add parking spaces in a variety of places?”
Anne Marie Holen: “Surely there is a way to provide more handicapped parking without destroying those trees? Why not add more handicapped spots to the existing lineup of parking spaces and encourage people who don’t mind walking a short distance to do so?”
Liz Peuser: “As a 40-year resident of this community I implore you to consider other alternatives if more parking is really needed around our courthouse (which I feel is sufficient as it is). How about creating angle parking spaces around the park area where people normally parallel park? That could effectively double the available parking close to the courthouse without disturbing our existing green space.”
Schuyler McAllister: “I recently learned that the removal of several large trees and potentially the loss of green space are being considered to provide a parking lot for the courthouse. This space, and the wonderful trees, provide an oasis of quiet and peace in this part of town. It is my hope that the green space and trees be maintained as they are. The Presbyterian Church has an upper parking lot directly across Poncha Boulevard. Seems as though an arrangement could be made with the church that allows Salida citizens use of the upper parking lot during the week. Citizens could also get a little healthy exercise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.