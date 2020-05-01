The United States reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Feb. 27. Barely more than two months later, on Wednesday, the number of confirmed reported cases had swelled past 1 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Local, state and federal governments have taken numerous steps to limit COVID-19’s spread in two months, but flattening its spread has been difficult.
Colorado is one of 18 states with 10,000 or more cases of COVID-19, reporting 13,879 cases and 706 deaths in the state through Monday.
Here’s the timeline of the pandemic in the state and county:
March 5: Colorado reports its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
March 10: Gov. Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency in the state.
March 13: The state’s first COVID-19 death occurs.
March 14: Polis orders downhill ski areas to temporarily close, an order he extended April 6 to last through April 30.
March 18: In-person instruction at elementary and secondary schools is suspended and Chaffee County orders all lodging businesses to close.
March 19: Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment orders nonessential businesses to close.
March 20: Chaffee County reports first confirmed case.
March 25: Polis announces his stay-at-home order for Colorado, to last through April 26.
March 26: Chaffee has its first COVID-19 death.
March 28: President Donald Trump approves Polis’ major disaster request for Colorado.
April 2: Chaffee County reports its second COVID-19 death.
April 3: CDC recommends people start wearing nonmedical masks when leaving home for essential business.
April 5: The U.S. reports 63,455 confirmed cases, the most cases in a single day.
April 8: Chaffee County reports third death.
April 10: County death toll reaches four.
April 17: Two more deaths reported in Chaffee County.
April 20: COVID-19 claims seventh county victim.
April 22: Two more county deaths are reported.
April 22: Polis amends a previous executive order, suspending in-person instruction for the rest of the school year.
April 23: Chaffee County reports two more deaths, for a total of 11.
April 24: County death count reaches 13.
April 27: Colorado begins a gradual loosening of restrictions, which Polis calls “safer at home.” Chaffee County remains under stay-at-home through April 30.
April 28: Total county deaths reach 15.
April 29: Two more deaths reported, bringing Chaffee County’s total to 17, with 15 of those related to Columbine Manor Care Center.
April 30: Reported positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in county total 67.
May 1: County begins phase-in of safer-at-home strategy, with personal services, art galleries, offices and other businesses allowed to reopen during Phase 1.
May 16: Phase 2 will begin, allowing retail food establishments, spas and hot springs and gyms and fitness facilities to reopen.
June 1: Phase 3 will begin, allowing short-term lodging, guiding and outfitter businesses and campgrounds and RV parks to reopen.
