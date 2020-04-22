Monarch Mountain is participating in the nationwide campaign Goggles for Docs to collect new and lightly used ski goggles for first responders and health care workers who do not have eye protection when treating patients with COVID-19.
Monarch will kick off its goggle collection drive today by offering a free Monarch hat and sticker to the first 50 people who donate a pair of new or lightly used goggles at Monarch Mountain Outpost, 123 N. F St. in Salida. Donations will be accepted curbside at the outpost from 1-3 p.m.
“Collected goggles will be disinfected and packaged for shipment to area hospitals and first responders who have requested them as part of the Goggles for Docs initiative,” Kathryn Wadsworth, Monarch event coordinator, said.
Collection boxes will also be placed at two additional locations, and all three will remain until the demand for goggles is met. In Buena Vista, a collection box will be at CKS Main, 327 E. Main St.
Another box will be placed at Elevation Beer Co., 115 Pahlone Parkway, Poncha Springs.
The three locations will join more than 200 others around the country. According to the Goggles for Docs website, 32,938 pairs of goggles had been donated as of Tuesday. The site also said both clear and tinted goggles are acceptable. “They have nothing,” the website states. “Dark lenses are better than a COVID cough to the face.”
Wadsworth said some of the goggles are going to first responders who may be outside.
People who don’t have goggles to donate but still want to help can make a donation for the national campaign at secure.qgiv.com/for/gfd/full.
