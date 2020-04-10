by D.J. DeJong
Two adults and five children were transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with various injuries Wednesday following a one vehicle rollover two miles north of Buena Vista a Colorado State Patrol press release stated.
At about 2:45 Wednesday, Brandon Gray, 24, of Leadville was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban southbound on U.S. 24, CSP Cpl. Kris Galyean reported.
Passengers included Katelynn Crawford, 27, of Leadville, and five children.
The Suburban travelled off the left side of the roadway and began to roll over.
The vehicle struck a tree and then a power pole, creating a power outage for more than 1,200 Sangre de Cristo Electric Association customers.
Sangre de Cristo reported on their Facebook page power had been restored to those affected by 11 a.m. Thursday.
Lineworkers had to rebuild the line damaged in the incident.
The downed power lines also started a grass fire that burned approximately one acre.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by CSP.
