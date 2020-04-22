Peter Edis, vice president of business development at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, told the Salida Hospital District board Tuesday the hospital plans to start phasing in outpatient surgeries beginning next week.
The plan is to move forward on starting those procedures Monday, provided appropriate personal protective equipment supplies and other measures can be put into place to protect health care providers.
During the first months of COVID-19 precautions, only emergency surgeries have been performed at the hospital.
For the time being, only those procedures that do not require a hospital stay would be performed.
As the hospital district’s rural and specialist clinics start to see non-emergent patients again, there will continue to be guidelines and limits. Providers will be limited to 15 patients per day to allow time to prepare exam rooms. Telehealth will still be used for about 50 percent of patients.
Edis presented successes and challenges of the telehealth platform used at HRRMC and its clinics.
Successes include:
• Every clinic provider has Zoom.
• Ability to provide services while quarantined.
• Telehealth not location dependent.
• Keeps patients out of the clinic and out of the Emergency Department.
• COVID-19 generated an unprecedented interest in telehealth.
Challenges include:
• Many providers are not tech savvy.
• Coding and billing for telehealth was initially ambiguous.
• Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is challenging to enforce off site.
• Assessment via telehealth is limited.
• The HRRMC wireless infrastructure is limited.
In other business the board heard a report from April Asbury, HRRMC vice president of patient services, on how the hospital has done with preparation and prevention concerning COVID-19, including reallocation of staff and repurposing spaces to provide for potential COVID-19 patients.
Several board members commended leadership and staff at the hospital for their work during this time.
