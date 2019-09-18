by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
The city’s Sustainability Committee will hold its second meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Methodist Room at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
Councilman Harald Kasper, who brought the idea to council’s attention earlier this summer, said the goal of the committee is to identify what the community and city can do to address climate change.
The city itself is pretty limited in what it can influence, Kasper said, but there are some things it can affect related to the land use code, energy use and other items.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton and Mayor P.T. Wood are also involved with the effort, as well as some residents.
Kasper said he wants the committee to be able to bring up specific actions that city council could take to the forefront, although the committee is still in the very early stages. He said right now they’re looking at what other local governments have done about climate change, and they’re not trying to reinvent the wheel.
“How can the city act on this?” Kasper said.
The city of Aspen has developed a toolkit for climate action that he’s looking into, Kasper said, and he and Wood are signed up for the Mountain Towns 2030 Net Zero Summit Oct. 2-4 in Park City, Utah.
Kasper said the idea came from concerned residents who approached him, and anyone interested is welcome to contribute.
The committee’s meetings are open to the public.
