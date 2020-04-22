Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the local state of emergency from April 25 to May 6.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said the city will continue to operate at Tier IV of its COVID-19 action plan for now, but staff will consult with Chaffee County Public Health to see if the status can be reduced to a lower tier.
Council members unanimously approved adopting an electronic public comment and participation policy during local emergency declarations.
The policy suggests how the public can comment during a meeting, watch it live or later and have a good overall experience. Citizen comments will be run alphabetically by last name.
Council unanimously approved on second reading an ordinance amending Chapter 6 of the Salida Municipal Code to allow short-term rental owners with units in C-1, C-2 (commercial districts) and RMU (residential mixed use) zoning districts to immediately apply for short-term rental licenses.
Councilman Justin Critelli recused himself because his business is related to the issue.
Nelson said the ordinance would allow for more flexibility and action in the local real estate economy.
Council unanimously approved on second reading another ordinance that amends Article XIV of Chapter 2 of the Salida Municipal Code to change title and functions of the Recreation Advisory Board.
The changes were suggested by the Recreation Department’s parks, recreation, open space and trails master plan consultant. One of the changes included shifting scope of the board to include discussions of the link between the city and community, to assist the city in evaluating and prioritizing park projects and to assist the city in evaluating funding resources for community park projects.
The current board will be disbanded and will have reapplications with inclusion of two out-of-city residents.
In his report, City Treasurer Merrell Bergin said following the finance committee meeting earlier in the day, they determined that February would be the last normal month in terms of sales tax data. March collections will see significant changes partially because of a 30-day state extension for retailers to delay payments. A full picture of revenue collections will be available in June.
The committee is modeling several potential scenarios, but they do not see any immediate dangers from what they know now.
The heart on Tenderfoot Mountain will change from red to purple today in recognition of Gov. Jared Polis’ suspension of in-person instruction for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. The change in color is meant to show solidarity with Salida School District students, parents and staff. The change will remain through May 23, the intended senior graduation date.
Council unanimously passed the consent agenda, which included approval of:
• Greater Arkansas River Nature Association memorandum of understanding.
• K&W locker room upgrade contract.
• Release of warranty guarantees and acceptance of conveyance of public improvements for Two Rivers, Two Rivers Commons and Angel View subdivisions.
