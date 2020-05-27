No one was injured in a fire that broke out Saturday in a barn workshop at 13877 CR 270 in Nathrop.
Kira Jones, Chaffee County Fire Protection District firefighter and administrative assistant, said the fire began around noon when the resident was sweating his pipes and insulation caught fire.
Jones said the homeowner put out most of the fire, but crews finished extinguishing it roughly 10 minutes after Chaffee County Fire was notified.
The fire caused limited property damage with no structural compromise. No livestock were inside at the time.
