Chaffee Housing Trust will go over recent activities and vote on new board members during its annual meeting 5-7 p.m. March 5 at A Church, 419 D St.
Locals who are not a part of the trust can sign up for membership at the meeting.
The group will go over recently successful organization activities such as building eight units at Two Rivers Development, which were sold or rented to qualified low-income residents. They will also review selling their first scattered-site unit in Buena Vista last August. Scattered sites are low-income housing units placed throughout middle-income residential areas.
Only trust members will be able to vote on new board members. There are two positions available, one designated as a low-income representative. There were originally three positions open, but Read McCulloch, Chaffee Housing Trust executive director, said they have chosen a board member who will represent Leadville and Lake County.
Food will be provided, and childcare will be available upon request.
Those interested in attending the meeting should RSVP by emailing McCulloch at read@chaffeehousing.org.
