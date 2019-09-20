With $50,950 raised as of Sept. 1, the Ark River Community Preserve north of Granite exceeded its $50,000 fundraising goal.
The last piece of funding will enable the purchase of eight parcels and a conservation easement through the Central Colorado Conservancy.
The $1.1 million project near Twin Lakes includes one of the last undeveloped stretches of private property along the Arkansas River in southern Lake County, according to a conservancy press release.
The preserve will protect 90 acres and open a mile of river to public fishing on Gold Medal trout waters.
The proposed route of the Arkansas River Stage & Rail Trail also passes through the property. The 64-mile route has been identified by the state as one of Colorado’s highest-priority trail projects, serving hikers, cyclists and horseback riders.
The conservancy reported that the area is an important corridor and wintering ground for wildlife, including bighorn sheep, elk, moose, mountain lions, bobcats and bears. Bald eagles and red-tailed hawks hunt this stretch to feed their young.
“This project is the result of an incredible collaborative effort among property owner John Andrick, Lake County Open Space Initiative, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and many other organizations and community members who contributed to the final phase of our fundraising campaign,” Andrew Mackie, conservancy executive director, said.
Final gifts that put the funding over the top were from Colorado Trout Unlimited, $4,500; Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited, $800; and Aurora Water Department, $1,000.
Grant funding was obtained from Lake County, Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Habitat Program, Gates Family Foundation, Freeport-McMoRan Foundation and Climax Mine Community Investment Fund.
The conservancy plans to close on the property in 2020, then begin work on establishing the public fishing access and other public amenities.
For more information about the Central Colorado Conservancy, visit centralcoloradoconservancy.org or call 719-539-7700.
