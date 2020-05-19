The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment changed the way it reports deaths connected with COVID-19 Friday.
Going forward, two death rates will be reported by the department.
The first is the number of deaths among people with COVID-19, which has been the number reported up until Friday.
That number represents the total number of people who died while having COVID-19, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate.
The new death rate report lists the number of people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on a death certificate.
The department reported as of 4 p.m. Sunday 1,224 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Of those, 921 deaths were directly attributable to the virus.
So far 22,202 positive or probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 60 counties.
There have now been 228 outbreaks throughout the state.
In Chaffee County, numbers remain static at 68 positive or probable cases and 17 COVID-19-related deaths.
