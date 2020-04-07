Key recommendations made by Clarion Associates in their land use code assessment included making the code more user friendly, updating development review procedures and zoning districts, revising use regulations, addressing affordable housing and improving development standards.
Clarion Associates was hired by Salida to review and update outdated portions of the code.
Project director Matt Goebel, project planner Paul Donegan and lead drafter Tareq Wafaie presented their findings to council and the planning commission during an April 6 joint work session.
The main goals of the project were to make it easier to develop what the community wants and make development approvals more transparent.
Goebel said much of the code is sufficient in its current state, but that there are aspects that had not been updated in decades.
To make it more user friendly, Goebel suggested standardizing the code’s structure and relocating forms and submittal requirements to an outside administrative manual. He also suggested adding more tables and illustrations.
For updating development review procedures, Wafaie said too many smaller proposals required public hearings when they could be done through administrative reviews. Smaller proposals would include 20 or fewer dwelling units or less than 20,000 square feet of non residential use.
To update zoning districts, Wafaie proposed adding districts for public areas like parks, agriculture and community facilities. He also said Salida’s seven overlay districts should be converted into four.
To revise use regulations, Wafaie suggested removing redundant standards, establishing common approval conditions and reorganizing the use schedule.
In addressing affordable housing, Donegan suggested making use regulations more flexible, expanding household dwelling types and reconsidering the approach to manufactured housing.
To improve development standards, Donegan said walkability should be improved and parking requirements should be revisited. Salida should consider having space maximums to avoid having too many empty parking spaces.
Design standards should be tailored by “locational” context. Donegan suggested using the recreation department’s master plan for canopy recommendations.
The code is expected to be drafted in three installments: administration and procedures, development standards, and districts and uses. The first draft will be sent to city staff in late April with a public draft expected in June. Plan implementation is expected to continue despite COVID-19.
Donegan said the land use code should evolve as Salida grows.
A PDF of the land use code assessment can be found at cityofsalida.com/wp-content/uploads/Salida-Assessment_March-2020.pdf.
