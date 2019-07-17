by Sam Klomhaus
Salida City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday in favor of installing lights at the basketball court in Alpine Park. Councilman Harald Kasper voted against.
Several neighborhood residents spoke out against the lights, and a few spoke in favor of the lights during public comment.
The neighborhood residents said they were worried that adding lights would foster an undesirable atmosphere at the park, as it is already a place where teenagers congregate at night.
Proponents for the lights argued there aren’t many places for Salida teenagers to go, and adding lights will serve to make the park safer, not more dangerous.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said his department has had issues with the park over the years because that’s where teenagers tend to hang out, but those incidents have declined since parking restrictions were put in place at the park.
Johnson said lighting gives residents a sense of security and allows officers to see what’s going on at the courts, but lighting probably won’t affect patrols much because Salida patrol cars have spotlights.
Kasper said he cast his negative vote because he was swayed by the residents who attended the meeting.
Councilwoman Cheryl Brown-Kovacic said the city needs to provide activities for youth, and the lights can be adjusted if problems arise. She said the lighting was a good idea for safety purposes.
Salida’s teens need to have a positive outlet, Councilman Justin Critelli said.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton said Alpine Park is the primary outlet for many teenagers in town.
“Yes, it is a residential area,” Councilman Mike Bowers said. “And yes, it is a public park.”
The vote authorized a change order adding the lights to an existing project resurfacing the basketball court at Alpine Park. Per council’s vote, the lights will shut off at 8 p.m. and can be adjusted in the future as necessary.
City Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post noted the lights would be dark-sky compliant.
In other business, council voted to:
• Amend the scope of work for the city administrator.
• Award a liquor license to Riveting, a wine and craft jewelry business.
• Add $42,500 to the economic development fund budget, rolling the money over from the 2018 budget.
• Kill an ordinance about the occupational lodging tax concerning short-term rentals because City Attorney Geoff Wilson said the ordinance was not ready for adoption.
• Authorize a restriping bid and engineering consultant services for Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
