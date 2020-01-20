Salida City Council rescheduled its work session from today to 5 p.m. Tuesday, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday today.
The work session will be followed at 6 p.m. by the regular council meeting, both in council chambers, 448 E. First St., Room 190.
During the work session council will hear updates on Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field from Zech Papp, airport manager; on Colorado Mountain College from Rachel Pokrandt, vice president and campus dean; on the Salida Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) master plan from Diesel Post, parks and recreation director; and from city council committee representatives.
During the regular meeting council will hear second reading and conduct a public hearing for Ordinance 2020-01, which would approve a substantial modification of parcel VPA-5 of the Vandaveer Ranch Planned Development. The overall development plan will be modified by changing entitlements, zone district map, dimensional standards and Article 10: Pinto Barn parcel standards.
In other business council will vote on a resolution to approve the Confluent Park minor subdivision and hear first reading of an ordinance to amend Chapter 6 of the Salida Municipal Code, raising the minimum age to purchase or consume tobacco to 21 years.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Approval of the Salida Creativity Lab Dragon Parade Feb. 8.
- A fee waiver for the Ark ACES rafting team.
- A public hearing for a new tavern license for Salida Rotary Scout Hut.
- A letter of support to Colorado Housing Finance Authority for low-incoming housing credits for affordable housing units to be built at Confluent Park by Commonwealth Development.
- A public hearing on an appeal of a Historic Preservation Commission decision regarding the Manhattan Hotel, 228 N. F St.
Council will also hear reports from city staff, council members and other elected officials.
