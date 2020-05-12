The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, in conjunction with county clerks, has enacted a series of temporary emergency rules that outline procedures for conducting elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rules, which will apply to the June 30 state primary, address many aspects of the election process in an effort to protect voters, elections judges and staff, according to a press release.
The new rules (Rule 27, Conducting Elections During Public Health Emergency) state that counties must follow guidelines from the Colorado Department of Health, the governor’s office and local health officials. They outline the procedure for receiving and processing ballots, social distancing and personal protective equipment.
Voting equipment and voting booths are to be cleaned after each use, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
All rules are subject to change as conditions dictate. The Secretary of State’s Office will also issue further guidance in the coming weeks.
For the complete rules or more information on Colorado’s elections, visit sos.state.co.us.
