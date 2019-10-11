As the weather shifts into wintry conditions, the Colorado Department of Transportation reminds motorists of new laws affecting drivers in winter conditions.
A new traction law states: During snow and icy conditions, the minimum tread depth for tires on all vehicles, including those with four-wheel drive, is increased from 1/8 inch to 3/16 inch.
With the new tandem snowplow law it is illegal for drivers to pass a snowplow operating in tandem formation with one or more snowplows. The snowplows have the right-of-way. In general, stated CDOT, it’s best to stay safely behind plows.
CDOT urged drivers to be prepared for adverse weather conditions and make sure tires are winter ready.
Fall storms can catch motorists off guard, especially those preceded by warm temperatures, CDOT officials said.
Storms this time of year typically have high moisture content, which could lead to roadways becoming very slick very quickly.
For current road conditions and travel information visit cotrip.org.
For winter driving and snow preparation information, visit winter.codot.gov.
Sign up for project or travel alerts at bit.ly/COalerts.
