The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission announced that Scott Cuthbertson joined the division as deputy director of operations.
He will lead the commission’s organizational operations, program and employee development, according to a press release.
Cuthbertson spent 19 years at the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, where he was most recently the deputy state engineer for public safety with the Division of Water Resources. He managed statewide dam safety, stream hydrography and water well metering inspection teams.
Prior to that, he had a groundwater consulting firm and was a former refinery process design engineer and environmental director for Conoco Inc.
Cuthbertson earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Oklahoma State University and is a registered professional engineer.
