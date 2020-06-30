Dear Editor:
Our friends and neighbors on the left don’t realize they have become everything they profess to hate.
They “woke-scold” (bully) their neighbors to believe everything they do, proselytizing in a way that would make a 19th century Baptist minister blush.
Americans are expected to accept punishment for the sins of others, fall to their knees to beg forgiveness, for systemic racism. They cannot fathom it is possible and even quite likely that many of their friends and neighbors are not racists.
How sad that a valid and peaceful nationwide protest for the murder of George Floyd has morphed into marauding bands of violent rioters. The media makes excuses for this and in some cases cheers them on, or they simply don’t report on the death and destruction being caused.
Democrat leaders refuse to condemn the violence. The hatred they sow towards Trump – trumps all other national considerations.
These enlightened geniuses even tear down statues of abolitionists and Union generals who fought and, in hundreds of thousands of cases, died to free the slaves.
It has become obvious the left has unleashed its militant forces against their own country.
While the media and politicians constantly warn of “violent right-wing extremists,” their left-wing proxies are actively rioting, looting, destroying, bullying, killing and terrorizing Americans of all colors. Because America is patently evil and deserves it.
These nutjobs also propose to defund the police. I’m not against more social workers, but criminals will fill the power vacuum without a trusted, professional police force.
These people also want to disarm the American people and eliminate borders.
Freedom of speech only applies to “journalists,” Democratic politicians and those who agree with them. Anybody else who speaks up will be destroyed.
There is recent footage of young people looking out their windows and getting excited as the mob approaches.
One of them even gives a thumbs up to the rioters. Then a window breaks near him and one of his frightened companions yells out the broken window “we’re on your side.”
You have three choices when a violent mob approaches – run, join the mob or fight the mob. The police are the only ones with the courage and training to confront the mob.
Yet the media and politicians are screaming for the police to be defunded and for prisons to be emptied, let that sink in real good folks.
They are trying to provoke violent responses from “right wing extremists” so they can then pretend that the right wing started it.
But alas, the majority of American people are wise and slow to anger.
Empathy is one thing, but guilt, for the sins committed by others?
No thanks.
Woke scolders be warned, this has become much more about the total destruction of our country than “social justice.”
Think it through carefully before standing up to be counted with the enemies of this great country. The USA is still mankind’s greatest hope. I remain optimistic.
Bret Collyer
Salida
