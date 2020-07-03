Son donates father's WWII medals to Salida Museum

The Salida Museum added a new item to its military section recently when Michael Perschbacher of Wheat Ridge donated the medals awarded to his father, Frank Perschbacher, during World War II.
Frank grew up in Salida and was class president of the Salida High School Class of 1942. A year later, on May 22, 1943, he received his notice to report for induction into military service at the local board at 210 F Street and was inducted into the U.S. Army.
“He wanted to be a pilot,” Michael said, “but during flight training the war was closing and the German Air Force was decimated so those cadets were put in infantry.”
Frank went on to receive a number of medals, among them the Purple Heart for wounds received in action in Germany in April of 1945 and the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in ground operations against the enemy in the European theater of operations during the Rhineland Campaign.
At that time he held the rank of sergeant.
Other medals and honors in the collection are the Good Conduct Medal. American Campaign Medal, European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two bronze service stars, World War II Victory Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII, Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar and Marksman Badge with Mortar Bar.
While Frank was in the service his wife, LaVerne, received a telegram saying he had been slightly wounded in Germany. As it turned out it was a lot more serious. He was partially paralyzed.
“When my dad got out of the service, he convalesced in Salida and then went to Denver, leaving my mom and I in Salida while he attended Denver University,” Mike said. He graduated from DU with a degree in Business Management and from there went to Colorado National Bank where he was vice president pretty much until he died. He worked with real estate loans and he also owned an inn with some other fellows. I wish now I had asked more questions when he was alive but I didn’t.”
Frank was honorably discharged on January 16, 1946 and died on March 11, 1987 at age 64.
Mike spent his first six years in Salida and then traveled back and forth a lot from the Denver area to visit his grandmother, Tessie Bucher.
He served in the U.S. Army, being drafted in 1967 and honorably discharged in 1969. He served in Vietnam and earned the rank of E4.
“I donated dad’s medals to The Salida Museum because Dad loved Salida so much,” Mike said. “He loved fishing and hunting there.”
