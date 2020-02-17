Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol have launched a new The Heat Is On DUI enforcement campaign, one of 16 planned for this year, which began Friday and will run through Feb. 24.
CDOT has teamed with Lightshade dispensaries in Denver to give “lucky couples cannabis-themed bouquets adorned with safety messages and artificial marijuana leaves,” since the first day of the campaign began on Valentine’s Day. They will also distribute valentine cards with information about Colorado’s impaired driving laws.
If arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), drivers can face up to a year in jail, license suspension and more than $13,500 in fines, legal fees and increased insurance costs.
