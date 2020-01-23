Two students from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health are working on an evaluation plan for Chaffee County Public Health’s Healthy Start Nurse Visitor Program.
The program was one of 12 selected to participate in the highly competitive practicum by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Harvard School of Public Health, aimed to create a comprehensive program evaluation plan.
Healthy Start is a countywide home visitation program created in 2012 by two Chaffee County Public Health nurses and lactation consultants.
The program addresses issues of maternal and family health, including breastfeeding, maternal mental health, child oral health, car seat safety, parenting skills and other topics.
Any pregnant family in Chaffee County has access to the program regardless of income and size of family. Participation extends from the child’s birth to 1 year old.
Chaffee County Public Health clinical coordinator Cassondra Franco and Healthy Start nurse Emily Anderson met with Harvard students Allie Sosinsky and Dana Rosenberg for week-long training at the CDC in Atlanta.
The group returned to Salida for a week-long investigation into the community, organization and elements of the Healthy Start program that might be included in an evaluation tool for the program.
Rosenberg, a social and behavioral sciences student, and Sosinsky, an epidemiology student, presented their program evaluation plan Friday to Public Health employees.
Sosinsky said the CDC has a vested interest in Chaffee County’s program.
Because a randomized control trial to evaluate the program as a whole is not feasible, the Healthy Start evaluation plan will include key components such as breastfeeding, tobacco use, child development, maternal mental health, child safety, child oral health and maternal and infant health education.
Having a formal evaluation plan for key components of the Healthy Start program will help demonstrate evidence-based effectiveness. Such evidence can be helpful when applying for grants and other funding.
Demonstrating a program is evidence-based shows a legitimacy you need, Rosenberg said.
The next step for Rosenberg and Sosinsky is to return to Harvard and combine the information they have to create an evaluation plan for the next two to three years for the Healthy Start program.
“It is a huge honor to have been chosen for this practicum,” Franco said. “Our goal is that eventually Healthy Start will be able to claim that it is an evidence-based program, and this is an important first step in making that happen. We have worked hard, as have our students, to think through the ins and outs of every aspect of our program and how to evaluate it for its effectiveness.”
