Dedication of the new covered grandstands at Chaffee County Fairground on Aug. 2 was a special day for Salidan Julie (Fuqua) Sinclair, widow of John Fuqua.
“John was extension agent from 1958 to 1960, and he loved Colorado and especially Chaffee County,” Julie said. “We made this our home here after we both retired in 1995 and had a long, happy marriage until he got cancer and died on March 26, 2004.
“While he was here, he volunteered on the Fair Board, was chairman of the board, loved 4-H and ranching and served as a 4-H leader.”
After leaving Colorado he took a job with Upjohn Pharmaceutical Co. selling animal health products such as MGA, a feed additive to keep heifers out of heat while they were in the feedlot. Later he worked with veterinarians.
Much of his professional life was spent on the road, but he visited Salida often, working with ranchers and helping them brand. He won the prestigious Upjohn Sales Academy award five times.
Although his main office with Upjohn was at the worldwide headquarters in Kalamazoo, Michigan, he and Julie had a barn with a small apartment in Salida and flew into Stapleton Airport often so they could spend time in Chaffee County.
“One of John’s dreams was to have a grandstand at the fairgrounds,” Julie said. “He and our friend Wilmoth Everett wanted a roof so spectators could stay out of the weather, so when he died I started the John Fuqua Grandstand Fund to help with that.
“Many local ranchers here, along with his Upjohn family and the medical community I worked with in Kalamazoo, made generous memorial donations. A lot of friends here would buy animals at the market livestock sale and do a buyback with the money going to the fund.
“After 15 years the dedication of the grandstand finally happened. It was a very special moment for me when the grandstand was dedicated on what would have been John’s 87th birthday, Aug. 2, 2019.”
Julie thanks the many people who contributed to this fund to remember John in a project that was so near and dear to him. She said their kindness and generosity was most appreciated.
John Fuqua III was born Aug. 2, 1932, on a ranch in Clayton, New Mexico, and grew up on a ranch in Fort Morgan. The family lived without electricity or running water. As a youngster, he had polio so he never walked long distances except for hunting.
He attended his first two years of college at Wentworth Military Academy in Missouri and transferred to Colorado State University, where he earned his bachelor of science degree in agriculture. He was just three credits shy of earning his master’s at CSU but was unable to complete the graduate degree because he lacked statistical data for his final project.
He began his career with the Colorado State University Extension Service in Sterling, and his next assignment was in Salida from 1958 to 1960. After a stint in Alamosa he was promoted to senior extension agent and was in charge of the Jefferson County office.
Next came his career with Upjohn in the animal health division, where he was a sales representative and spent the rest of his 29-year career.
He and Julie met in 1982 when a friend introduced them. Julie was a medical administrator and medical practice consultant.
“John never met a stranger,” she said. “He was a great guy. Sales and extension were good jobs for him. He always wanted to return to Salida, and after the 29 years with Upjohn, he did.”
Soon after his retirement, they moved permanently into their Colorado home, built a cabin, helped the Everett family, especially at branding time, volunteered with the Division of Wildlife and the Chaffee County Fair Board and traveled until his death in 2004.
Julie married Robert Sinclair in 2011 and continues to live in Salida.
