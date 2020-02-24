Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field received an Airport Improvement Program grant of $687,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund future pavement rehabilitation.
The airport participates in a grant program with three other local airports in which every four years they receive a grant of about $600,000. Airport Manager Zech Papp said the other three years the airport receives about $150,000.
“It’s exciting, but it’s hard to wait every four years to fund larger projects,” Papp said.
The rehabilitation process will involve sealing cracks in the asphalt and adding black tar to maintain its surface. The areas that are most targeted are taxi lanes and the apron, where aircraft are parked.
To summarize, Papp said they plan to cover the entire asphalt layout except for the actual runway.
He said they do not intend to use the entire grant on pavement sealing.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao recently announced the department would distribute $31.4 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 11 Colorado airports. Other Colorado airports that received Airport Improvement Program grants include Boulder Municipal Airport, Denver International Airport and Fremont County Airport. The overall investment in American airports is $520.5 million.
