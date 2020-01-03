As the mother of four sons, Salidan Misty Morris said the Aug. 27 death of Harry Dunn, 19, in England touched her heart.
The teen had been riding his motorcycle when a car driving on the wrong side of the road hit him in Northamptonshire, England.
The car allegedly was driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, who subsequently left for the U.S., claiming diplomatic immunity from prosecution.
Morris said she began following the case on Sky News, a British online news service.
She said she thought the U.S. government would handle things so the Dunn family could experience some closure.
When it became clear the U.S. government was not going to extradite Sacoolas, Morris said it really made her upset.
“It broke my heart,” she said.
She contacted Radd Seiger, an advisor and spokesman for the Dunns, with an offer to help.
Morris is no stranger to helping others in the wake of tragedy.
Morris worked on the wording of HB 18-1059, the “Duty to Call 911” bill or “Eric’s Law,” in 2018 following the death of treasure hunter Eric Ashby on June 28, 2017, in the Arkansas River.
Ashby had been with a group of friends searching for the Forrest Fenn treasure, reportedly worth $2 million and hidden by Fenn somewhere north of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
The group was attempting to cross the river at Sunshine Falls when Ashby was swept away by the current.
The rest of the party did not attempt to assist him or call for emergency assistance.
He was reported missing 12 days later.
Morris helped Ashby’s friend Bridget Seritt of Colorado Springs draft the bill, which was carried to the Colorado House of Representatives by District 60 Rep. Jim Wilson (R-Salida).
Morris also created a petition on change.org in support of the bill.
HB-1059 was defeated, but Morris is putting the skills she learned in that effort into a new campaign to help the Dunn family find justice.
British authorities have charged Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving and are seeking her return to England to face that charge.
The case received more international attention when President Donald Trump attempted to bring about a meeting between Dunn’s parents and Sacoolas at the White House, a meeting that did not take place.
Seiger said Morris approached him and offered to start the “Americans for Justice 4 Harry” Facebook campaign, which calls for the U.S. government to extradite Sacoolas to Great Britain to face justice, if she will not return willingly.
Morris said her experience with “Eric’s Law” helped her “navigate the waters” of the case with what she had learned about government and law.
The Dunn case has been “a huge learning experience” because it is a very complicated and very controversial case, she said.
Morris said the Facebook page “Americans for Justice 4 Harry” was set up Sunday and by Thursday already had 283 members.
She said one reason for the creation of the group is to let the family of Harry Dunn and the people of the U.K. know that Americans are aware of and not indifferent to the case.
Another reason is to let the U.S. government know Americans are aware of the situation, are not happy with how it has been handled and believe Sacoolas should be extradited.
“It’s important they know we are not indifferent,” she said. “Just because it happened in another country doesn’t mean we don’t care.”
Visit Americans for Justice 4 Harry on Facebook for more information.
