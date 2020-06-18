Leslie Fagerberg, vice president of finance at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, said Tuesday the hospital is down $6.7 million in total operating revenue.
Net operating loss in May was $213,921, she said.
Fagerberg, reporting to the Salida Hospital District board of directors, said May’s figure was a significant improvement over March and April when COVID-19 precautions forced cancellation or reconfiguration of many services.
May saw reinstatement of several of those services.
She reported year-to-date net operating loss is $2.6 million.
CARES Act funding of $4.5 million contributed to the hospital’s non-operating income and changed the net position to an increase of $3.7 million, Fagerberg said.
Gross patient revenues are $12.7 million below budget.
Days cash on hand is within the required benchmark, but the operating margin is not, Fagerberg reported, but she said she is working closely with the hospital’s lender and does not expect any negative consequences.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko told the board Phase 1 of the Custer County Health Center has begun, with the Westcliffe clinic providing one half-day of service per week from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays. That will continue until the clinic is classified as a hospital-based rural health clinic and services can expand.
Board member Tom Eve said work on the Outpatient Pavilion is 99 percent complete, and work on the Buena Vista Health Center is progressing.
The board had neither new nor old business to discuss during Tuesday’s meeting.
There will be no board meeting in July.
