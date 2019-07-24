by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Salidans are used to seeing mule deer on a regular basis, and even elk herds are fairly common sights near town, but their larger cousin, the moose, is not a sight locals are familiar with, especially near town.
Bobby Woelz, director of Saguache County Emergency Management, sighted a young bull moose July 14, outside his house on CR 178 in Salida.
Woelz said he kept his distance, and the moose noticed him but kept eating leaves from some aspen trees close to the house for about five or 10 minutes before moving up the road to a neighbor’s house, where Woelz lost sight of the animal.
He said he had no idea where the moose came from and had never seen one in the area before.
Moose are Colorado’s largest wild mammal, standing an average of 6 feet tall and weighing from 700-1,000 pounds.
They are also one of Colorado’s most dangerous wild mammals in terms of human encounters.
Each year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports, more people are attacked by moose than by any other species of wildlife.
The largest member of the deer family on the continent, moose are unpredictable and are relatively unafraid of people, unlike their smaller elk and deer relatives.
That unpredictability can make them dangerous in an unexpected encounter with humans and especially dogs, which they see as wolves, one of their few predators.
Colorado wildlife management began transplanting Wyoming and Utah moose to Colorado in 1978.
The statewide population is approaching 3,000 animals, CPW reported.
The increase in population means an increase in human contact with the large animals.
Moose tend to wander widely, making it difficult to keep an accurate count, but Jim Aragon, CPW area wildlife manager, said a ballpark estimate of the population between Leadville and Poncha Pass is about 100.
The young bulls tend to do the longest walkabouts, Aragon said.
He said it is possible the moose seen in Chaffee County are the result of a release near Creede in 1991-1992.
Aragon said the most reports of moose sightings come from the area above St. Elmo in Chalk Creek Canyon, where there are several wetland areas.
Moose tend to prefer forested areas, often close to lakes and marshes, but will occasionally wander into populated areas in search of food.
During summer moose graze on grasses, forbs, underwater vegetation, bushes, coniferous needles, and deciduous leaves, according to CPW.
Some CPW guidelines for moose encounters include:
• Maintain a safe distance from moose. Never approach or attempt to take a close-up photograph or selfie. Unlike most wildlife, moose will stand their ground and often charge if they feel threatened. Use a telephoto lens or binoculars to take a photo or to view and maintain a safe distance.
• Be aware of the signs of a possible attack, including the animal licking its snout, ears pinned back or raised hackles, and take action to move away quickly.
• If a moose acts aggressively, back away and take cover behind a larger object such as a tree, large rock or vehicle.
Moose can charge quickly and can run at speeds of up to 35 mph. A human cannot outrun a moose.
• Keep dogs on a short leash and away from moose. Wolves are the moose’s primary predator and moose react to dogs the same way. Moose will stomp to crush the animal. Dogs often will run back to their owners, putting them in danger of being trampled.
• When hiking, biking, skiing or snowmobiling, watch for moose on the trails and backcountry roads and give them the right of way.
Moose will seldom yield. Trying to chase or push them off the trail may provoke an attack.
• Be aware that moose are more aggressive during the fall mating season and during spring when calves are present.
• Feeding moose is illegal. It changes natural feeding behavior and increases the transmission of disease. Feeding lures animals into residential areas, which can increase the likelihood of dangerous encounters. If moose and other wild animals become habituated to human food sources, they may need to be euthanized to protect public safety.
For more information about Colorado’s moose population and safety information visit cps.state.co.us.
