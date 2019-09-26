In the 2.7 square miles that make up the town of Poncha Springs, a whopping 11 development projects are underway.
When done and fully occupied – years and years from now – Town Administrative Officer Brian Berger estimates that could double the population: from his rough estimate of 1,200 currently to more than 2,000.
But it’s anybody’s guess, Berger said, when all those developments will be filled in. For example: Little River Ranch was started 14 years ago and it’s still just over half built.
Regardless of the pace of completion, the rate of construction is dizzying. Here’s a rundown of the 11 projects underway:
Monarch Crossing. Approved in 2016, this development of 34 live/work homes on Halley’s Drive off CR 120 is nearly fully built. The European concept – living above your workplace – has drawn seven businesses so far, including Alba Bakery & Coffee, Integrity Tattoo and Pampered Soul MedSpa & Oxygen Bar.
Crossroads Village. Approved in 2017, this 46-lot subdivision west of U.S. 285 on Hoover Circle will comprise 45 residential lots and four fourplexes. Phase 1 – streets, water, sewer and lights – is done.
Quarry Station. Approved in 2018, the 56-lot subdivision runs directly north of Crossroads Village and north of Poplar Avenue. It will comprise 54 single-family quarter-acre lots with modular homes on permanent foundations, 36 multifamily units and one commercial site.
The commercial site, which will be built in a later phase, will be off U.S. 285 across from CR 120. Streets and infrastructure for Phase 1 are completed; 20 lots are nearing completion.
Both Quarry Station and Crossroads Village developments contributed funds and/or acreage to roughly double the size of and make improvements to the neighborhood’s Hoover Park.
Poncha Town Center. Approved in 2018, LaGree’s Food Store and True Value Hardware celebrated their grand openings Sept. 13 and 14. Berger says there’s great commercial potential in the remaining 15 acres.
Tailwind Village. Approved in 2018, the 158-unit subdivision is east of Poncha Springs Lane and south of U.S. 50. Construction of duplexes along Poncha Springs Lane is underway, as is Phase 1 road, water, sewer and light work.
When complete, the subdivision will include 32 duplexes (64 homes), 30 single-family lots and 64 multifamily units. In addition, a commercial development along U.S. 50 is underway, with Anytime Fitness and GreenEarth Cleaners lined up so far as tenants.
Poncha Meadows. Approved this year, the 129-lot subdivision is north of CR 128 and will comprise 54 units clustered in pocket neighborhoods – small groupings of units clustered together to create a sense of community, 75 residential lots and a new 1.4-acre park.
Welcome Center. Approved in 2019 and nearly done, the center received a major facelift with new pavement and sidewalks, as well as a new veterans’ memorial. Extensive new landscaping should be finished by Memorial Day 2020, Berger said.
Harder-Diesslin Development Group subdivision. Approved in 2018, the 14-unit live/work subdivision is planned for the west side of Halley’s Avenue north of CR 120. Work is not yet underway.
De Anza Vista expansion. Approved in 2019, the project will increase the current De Anza Vista Apartments on Poncha Springs Lane south of U.S. 50 by six multifamily affordable housing units.
Spartan Heights. Approved in 2016, this project will create affordable housing for Salida School District staff on land owned by the school district. It’s on Hulbert Avenue west of U.S. 285 and will include two single-family units, three duplexes (six homes) and four multifamily units. So far, six units are completed and four are underway.
Ute Subdivision. Approved on Monday, this project consists of three lots on 20.4 acres and is between Halley’s Avenue and Tomsland Lane (formerly Crane Lane) between CRs 120 and 128. The Salida Housing Development Corp. is proposing purchasing one of the lots to pursue Low Income Tax Credits for a 40- to 60-unit apartment complex.
When tallied, these projects account for 544 new housing units: 206 single-family, 166 multifamily, 48 live/work, 54 pocket neighborhood units and 70 duplex units (35 duplexes). On top of housing, there’s 50,000 square feet of commercial space either newly built or in the process.
Where does the town go from here? Berger points out that there are still about 25 acres of commercially zoned land yet to be developed as well as 125-plus residential and commercial acres in remaining outlots – undivided parcels – that have not been subdivided. And a yet-unapproved senior housing project in the Ute Subdivision tentatively would add 42 assisted-living units, 16 memory-care units and 19 independent-living cottages.
“This acreage could mean a long-term continuation of the current boom,” Berger said. “But there’s enough now underway to keep developers and contractors busy for the foreseeable future.”
