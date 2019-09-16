Salida City Council is scheduled to take up a resolution on the 6906 LLC annexation during its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
The annexation request involves a 2-acre site on the north side of Vandaveer Ranch Road, approximately 500 feet northeast of U.S. 50, directly north of the Natural Resource Center.
The resolution states that the annexation complies with city ordinances and sets a public hearing for Nov. 5.
Council also will vote on a contract for Clarion Associates to rewrite the city’s land use code.
At a work session at 6 p.m. today in council chambers, council members will meet jointly with the Salida Planning Commission on the conceptual review of the 6906 Vandaveer Ranch Road annexation, zoning and site plan.
Council members also will view presentations on Mountain Heritage Park, the Bureau of Land Management Draft Plan, the Sense of Community Survey results and HB 19-1230, concerning marijuana hospitality establishments.
