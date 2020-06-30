America will celebrate its 244th year as united, free and independent states no longer subject to the British monarchy Saturday. For many of us this means family reunions, backyard barbecues, road trips and fireworks.
Coronavirus and social upheaval will dramatically change America’s celebration this year, but it is an important time to reflect on the amazing freedoms we have, to celebrate those who protect our freedoms and to cherish time with those we love.
So even though the parties may be smaller, and perhaps more somber, good food and a good laugh with friends will help to remind us how good things really are and will be again.
What a better way to celebrate than with a decadent dessert?
The following two recipes are boozy concoctions intended for adults. Please enjoy responsibly!
Bailey’s Irish Cream cheesecake with Bailey’s infused chocolate ganache.
(Most challenging, but so worth it)
For the cake:
- 2 cups Oreo cookie crumbs
- 5 tablespoons of melted butter
- 3 8-ounce packages of cream cheese
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 3 eggs
- ³/4 cup Bailey’s Irish Cream
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the topping:
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ½ cup Bailey’s Irish Cream
- 10 ounce package bittersweet chocolate
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Boil a large pot of water. Wrap a 10-inch springform pan tightly in two pieces of heavy aluminum foil. Bring the foil up the sides of the pan and crimp the pieces together. Make sure it is tight so no water gets in the pan during the baking process.
Combine the cookie crumbs and butter together in a bowl. Press into the bottom of the greased springform pan. Bake for 10 minutes and let cool.
While the crust is cooling, beat cream cheese and sugar together. This is easiest in a stand mixer, but can be done with a hand mixer if necessary. Beat eggs in one at a time, scraping down the side of the bowl with each addition. Beat in the Bailey’s, sour cream and vanilla extract. Continue beating on medium speed until smooth and silky.
Pour over cooled crust. Place cheesecake in a large roasting pan, place in oven and pour boiling water into roasting pan until about halfway up the springform pan. Close door quickly and bake 45-55 minutes or until the cheesecake is set. The middle will still be jiggly. Turnoff heat, keep oven door closed and allow the cheesecake to cool one hour in the oven. It will finish cooking during this time.
Remove the cake from the oven and carefully remove the tin foil. Watch for any water that may have worked its way in so you don’t burn your fingers. Cover the cake with foil and leave overnight in the refrigerator.
The next day use a knife to gently loosen the cake and pop the springform sides off. Place on a serving platter or cake plate.
Bring the heavy cream to a boil in a small sauce pan. Just when it starts to boil add the ½ cup of Bailey’s. Place the bag of chocolate chips in a bowl and pour the heated cream and Bailey’s over the top of the chips. Stir until everything is combined. At first it will look watery, but it will come together pretty quickly. Let set for a minute or two and then pour a thick layer of ganache on top of the cheesecake. Smooth the ganache to the edge of the cheesecake and let a little drip over the sides. Chill the cake for at least an hour before serving.
Chocolate Guinness car bomb cake with Bailey’s Irish Cream infused ganache.
(Easier than the cheesecake, but just as tasty)
For the cake:
- Butter for the pan
- 1 cup Guinness Stout
- 10 tablespoons of butter
- 3/4 cup dark unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 cups sugar
- ³/4 cup sour cream
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2¼ cups AP flour
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
For the topping:
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ½ cup Bailey’s Irish Cream
- 10 ounce package bittersweet chocolate
- 1 10 ounce package of white chocolate melting chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a Bundt cake pan. In a large saucepan combine Guinness and butter. Cook on medium low heat until butter melts, then remove from heat. Add cocoa and sugar, whisking until well blended.
In a small bowl, combine sour cream, eggs and vanilla, mixing well. Add to Guinness mixture. Add flour, baking soda and whisk until smooth. Pour into buttered pan and bake 50 to 60 minutes until cake is risen and firm. Allow cake to cool completely in pan on a wire rack, about 25 minutes.
Place cake on a serving platter or cake plate.
Bring the heavy cream to a boil in a small sauce pan. Just when it starts to boil add the ½ cup of Bailey’s. Place the bag of chocolate chips in a bowl and pour the heated cream and Bailey’s over the top of the chips. Stir until everything is combined. At first it will look watery, but it will come together pretty quickly. Let set for a minute or two and then pour a thick layer of ganache on top of the cake, pushing the ganache over the sides of the Bundt cake, Allow to cool a few minutes. Melt white chocolate chips in a microwave following directions on package. Drizzle the white chocolate over the top of the ganache, giving the cake the appearance of the frothy head of Guinness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.