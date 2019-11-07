According to the city of Salida’s monthly budget report, city staff are optimistic budget goals will be met or exceeded in 2019.
Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson said that other than the soaking pools project and a few other capital improvement projects, the city is on track to hit all its budget goals for 2019.
The budget is probably the most important planning document for the city, Nelson said, and, except for the soaking pools not being built, the year has fit the plan.
The city reported a total fund balance of $12,895,711 as of Aug. 31. That includes $5,430,060 in the general fund, $4,319,106 in the water fund, $2,494,792 in the wastewater fund, -$6,653 in the streets fund and $658,406 in the city’s other funds.
The streets fund was created just a few years ago, and Nelson said it is almost two years ahead of schedule getting to zero fund balance.
Through August, the city’s revenues have exceeded expenditures by $1,634,434, with differences of $194,707 in the general fund, $632,002 in the water fund, $140,379 in the wastewater fund, $886,765 in the streets fund and -$219,419 in the other funds.
The city reported revenues of $5,175,583 in the general fund, $1,585,796 in the water fund, $1,488,559 in the wastewater fund, $1,593,019 in the streets fund and $1,133,950 in the other funds, for a total of $10,976,907.
The city reported expenditures of $4,980,876 in the general fund, $953,794 in the water fund, $1,348,180 in the wastewater fund, $706,254 in the streets fund and $1,353,369 in the other funds, for a total of $9,324,473.
