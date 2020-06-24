Colorado’s general fund revenue is expected to fall by 4.9 percent in the 2019-2020 fiscal year and 10.5 percent in FY 2020-2021, according to a recent quarterly economic forecast from the Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting.
Due to COVID-19, Colorado lost more than 300,000 jobs in March and April, and the unemployment rate rose to 11.3 percent.
The state’s professional services sector is helping the state weather the recession, but other critical industries, such as tourism and energy, have been severely impacted and are expected to face longer recoveries, a press release stated.
The general fund revenue forecast was revised up by a net of $216.9 million over the forecast period, primarily due to technical and legislative changes that increase revenue.
With these updated revenue projections, the general fund reserve is projected to end the 2020-2021 fiscal year at $171.4 million above the statutory reserve amount of 2.86 percent of appropriations based on preliminary analysis of legislation passed by the General Assembly.
After two months of declines, the office reported the U.S. economy appears to have begun to grow slightly in May and June, though from extremely low levels. The U.S. economy added more than 2.5 million jobs in May after losing more than 22 million in March and April, and retail sales grew by 7.9 percent after declining by 16 percent in April.
Despite the gains, recovery is expected to be slow and contingent upon public health conditions and federal relief measures, the governor’s office stated.
“This global pandemic has had a terrible impact on the economy and our way of life,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “While we are taking cautious steps to rebuild our economy, we cannot let up in our shared efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. If Coloradans don’t wear masks in public or practice good social distancing and physical hygiene, then we will see case counts rise as they have in other states, and the economy will further suffer.”
The complete forecast can be found at drive.google.com/file/d/1zE2ZxjjgOyc1CbZpVhQ9ppTTfJO5Dt6n/view.
