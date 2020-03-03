Salida City Council members heard a follow-up presentation from Fire Chief Doug Bess about Independence Day public displays during their Monday work session.
Bess previously presented alternatives to Fourth of July fireworks at council’s Feb. 18 work session. After speaking at Salida Business Alliance’s Feb. 20 meeting, he reported that SBA members unanimously wanted to keep the fireworks. SBA members said they would work to provide a budget-friendly Plan B that is achievable on short notice in case of dry weather conditions.
The fire department conducted an unofficial survey on its Facebook page in which the majority of responses favored keeping the fireworks.
The survey was posted on Facebook Feb. 13 and as of Monday had received 135 comments.
Bess said alternative show prices are about $17,000 for a 15-minute laser show and $17,000 to fly 25 drones and make “a couple of cool animations in the sky.” The current fireworks budget is $15,000. He said the show has decreased in size over the years because of increased costs.
Those in favor of fireworks cited tradition, community pride and trust in the fire department as reasons for support. Those opposed cited wildlife concerns, pets, debris and harm to individuals with PTSD as reasons against.
Bess said if the show must be postponed, he hopes to provide ample advance notice of the rescheduled show to forewarn those who might be affected.
Police Chief Russ Johnson would provide a storage container to keep fireworks if the show must be postponed.
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort said the department should provide notice of the estimated duration of the show so the public can plan accordingly.
Mayor P.T. Wood and Bess suggested preparing to develop alternatives for future celebrations because if other Colorado communities decide to move forward with alternative displays, Salida may follow suit.
After the presentation, council members discussed wording of the civility invocation, which will be presented in a resolution at council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Councilman Harald Kasper suggested changing part of the invocation.
The line in particular Kasper wanted to change was, “In the interest of safe and effective communication, the Salida City Council asks that you consider these guidelines for speaking in Council Chambers.”
He said he wanted to make it apparent that the invocation is directed more toward council members than to the general public.
Wood said even if the resolution passes in its original state, its wording can be changed after the fact.
The invocation will be recited during regular meetings after roll call.
