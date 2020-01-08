by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Salida City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance concerning proposed amendments to the Vandaveer Ranch Planned Area Development Tuesday night during its regular meeting.
Community Development Director Glen Van Nimwegen gave a presentation to the council similar to one he showed to the Salida Planning Commission at its Dec. 30 meeting. The presentation mostly dealt with Confluent Park.
Second reading and a public hearing for the ordinance will take place at the Jan. 21 council meeting.
Council also unanimously approved an emergency ordinance that would set compensation for Cheryl Hardy-Moore as the Salida Municipal Court judge for a two-year term, running from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021. Hardy-Moore has served four years and requires additional compensation. She will be compensated monthly at $1,700, an increase of $250.
The ordinance needed to be in place prior to the first court meeting in 1½ weeks.
Council unanimously approved a resolution for a donation of Colorado Traumatic Brain Injury Trust Funds to MINDSOURCE – Brain Injury Network. Since August, Colorado municipalities were no longer required to collect $17 surcharges from speeding tickets and donate that money to the fund. However, Salida continued to collect it from Aug. 2 to Nov. 1. The resolution states that the $289 collected from speeding tickets should be donated to the trust fund.
Council unanimously approved a resolution setting a posting place for public notices. Council will post notices on the city website and on bulletin boards in the Touber Building.
In unfinished business, council members considered a fee waiver for the Heart of the Rockies Walk for Life event. Mayor P.T. Wood said there were no definitive policies on fee waivers. Councilman Justin Critelli said staff should look into the policy and consider fee waiving standards. Councilman Dan Shore moved to approve the fee waiver, and the motion passed unanimously.
During the citizen comment portion, Mike Orrill and Sheree Beddingfield of the Salida Civility Project requested that council formally adopt their project’s statement that encourages civil discourse in public discussions. Orrill said community wellbeing is directly linked to civil discourse.
Items on the consent agenda included a special event permit for the Ark Valley High Rollers, the adoption of Bob’s Rules of Order and a memorandum of understanding between Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association and Salida Parks and Recreation Department for the construction and operation of the Salida ice skating rink. The consent agenda was approved unanimously.
The meeting opened and closed with tributes to Deputy City Clerk Sonia Walter, who died Sunday in a car wreck. During the reports from elected officials, individual council members and Wood paid their respects to Walter. Kathy Smith will assume Walter’s duties.
The council adjourned to executive session for two discussions. The first involved matters related to utility service. The second discussion was a conference with one of the city attorneys to receive legal advice on specific legal questions for personnel matters.
The council’s next work session was scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Council decided to move its work session to 5-6 p.m. Jan. 21.
