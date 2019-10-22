A winter storm system hit the Sawatch Mountains Sunday into Monday, bringing snow showers and accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in some areas, with the greatest amounts north of Cottonwood Pass, the National Weather Service reported.
The snow, combined with gusty northwest winds of 30 to 60 mph, created hazardous travel conditions at times across the higher mountain passes of the central mountains.
Today is predicted to be sunny but very windy with gusts as high as 55 mph.
Another storm system Wednesday night and Thursday is predicted to bring a 50 percent chance of snow to the central and southeast mountains and adjacent plains.
Light to locally moderate snowfall accumulations will be possible for these areas, particularly across the northeast-facing slopes of the southeast mountains.
Monarch Pass was wet with icy and snowpacked spots Monday, and high wind was reported.
Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in storm conditions, particularly on mountain passes.
For information about road conditions, visit cotrip.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.