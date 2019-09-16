After flash flooding damaged many of the trails in the Arkansas Hills a little more than a week ago, the community showed up in a big way over the weekend to begin repairing them.
Twenty-five members from Salida’s high school mountain bike team volunteered Friday to work on lower Rusty Lung Trail.
“They did some amazing work and got it back into shape,” Salida Mountain Trails President Mike Smith said.
Another 75 volunteers showed up Saturday for SMT’s monthly ShinDig to continue the work. The previous high number of volunteers for a ShinDig was in the low 40s, Smith said.
“It was an amazing outpouring of love and caring from our community who chose to come out and roll up their sleeves,” Smith said.
He said they were a little overwhelmed and actually ran out of some tools, but the volunteers had great attitudes and worked with what was available.
SMT board member Mark Merklein organized the efforts on both days to get many trails hikeable and rideable again.
Eight crews led by eight volunteer crew leaders spread out to work on several trails Saturday, including Frontside, Lil’ Rattler, North Backbone from the Dude Abides’ intersection to CR 173, upper Rusty Lung and Backbone from CR 173 to Cottonwood Gulch.
They also repaired a major 4-foot blowout on Prospector above Sand Dunes that required a lot of rock work, some heavy lifting and some engineering, Smith said.
The hard work got those trails in good enough shape to hike and ride on again.
“They’re not as buffed out as they were, but our goal was to make them rideable and hikeable,” Smith said.
After the volunteers left some sweat on the trails, SubCulture Cyclery provided lunch for the high school mountain bike team Friday while Salida Family Dentistry and Soulcraft Brewing provided a cookout and cold beverages after Saturday’s ShinDig.
“For our community to care so much about the trails and come out in force in this unusual time of need is definitely heartwarming,” Smith said.
More work, however, still needs to be done. Lower Sand Dunes, Cottonwood and Sweetwater Gulch are among the areas still in need of repair, as are several county roads in the area.
“We’ll continue to do smaller work parties and more work days when we can,” Smith said, adding that they’re also working with the county and the U.S. Forest Service on some sections.
To stay informed of SMT’s future trail work plans, visit SalidaMountainTrails.org and sign up for email updates or visit facebook.com/SalidaMountainTrails.
