The second annual Salida JazzFest expanded from a one-day event to three music-filled days this year, welcoming more bands to Salida and some different styles.
The event also moved from being exclusively at Riverside Park to hosting shows in the Salida SteamPlant ballroom and its plaza.
“We had a lot of interest from people wanting to play JazzFest,” Michael Varnum, Salida arts and culture director, said. “People always love seeing CMC Big Band play in the ballroom, and (Dick) Cunico 21/3 wanted to play in the plaza.”
The CMC Big Band kicked off JazzFest Friday night. On Sunday, 21/3 with Dick Cunico played the festival’s finale.
Five different bands took the stage Saturday at Riverside Park, playing some flamenco fusion, New Orleans and Cuban-style jazz as well as more traditional jazz music. The music began at 11 a.m. and didn’t finish until well after dark.
Robin Barnes and the Fiyabirds headlined the festival Saturday night, joining forces with Alexey Martin and Pat Casey. Jazz lovers filled the park to listen to the “New Orleans songbird,” and she and her group didn’t disappoint.
Varnum estimated more than 700 people attended the Fiyabirds show and, throughout the day, about 1,000 people attended the festival. The Chris Kroger Trio, Equinox, Miguel Espinoza and the Academy Jazz Ensemble also performed on Saturday.
“Everything I heard from people was very positive,” Varnum said. “The key point is we’re trying to bring people to town to stay in hotels and eat in restaurants. And we hope to bring in different demographics to Riverside Park that normally don’t come down.”
The festival also brought back its fireworks show, “because it was so cool,” Varnum said. “I think it probably drew a good amount of people down for the evening, especially families.”
Three vendors, up from one last year, were also at JazzFest, while Soulcraft Brewing returned to serve its suds. “We like to offer locally made libations,” Varnum said.
While Varnum said there are bigger jazz festivals around the state, he said the bigger ones all charge admission. All of the Salida JazzFest shows were free and open to the public.
“It takes a lot of work finding sponsors to do what we do, and we rely a lot on volunteers,” Varnum said. “We haven’t figured out a way to charge, but we prefer to have it open to the public and free.”
As far as next year’s JazzFest is concerned, Varnum said performers are already contacting them about playing at it.
