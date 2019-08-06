Chaffee County commissioners will look at authorization and execution of project scoping agreements for the Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) for the Ruby Mountain Project at 9 a.m. today in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
The county submitted a request for a FLAP grant to work on widening CR 300 at Ruby Mountain, leading to Browns Canyon, earlier this year, and the county will now move forward with the scoping agreements.
Commissioners also have scheduled a public hearing for 10:15 a.m. to consider the Vista Sawatch major subdivision plat. The request is to divide 54.25 acres into 11 lots, with the minimum being 3.58 acres, on the northeast corner of U.S. 285 and Colo. 291.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A request for a plat amendment to the building envelope for lot 39 of the Weldon Creek Subdivision, 14749 Gypsum Court.
• Consideration of the release of lot sales restrictions for lots 2 and 3 of the 141 Annex minor subdivision.
• A request from Kiki Lathrop and Buena Vista Heritage for a fee waiver of a demolition permit.
• A request from Melanie Roth and Historic St. Elmo & Chalk Creek Inc. for cash matching funding with a Colorado State Historical Fund grant.
• A possible proclamation recognizing Buena Vista Drug.
• An appointment to the Planning Commission and discussion about committee absences and vacancies.
• Renewal of a liquor license for Riverside Grill, 24070 CR 301.
• A possible letter of support to Central Colorado Telecom for application to the U.S. Forest Service for an easement along CR 162 for fiberoptic cable.
• Discussion of a nuisance ordinance concept.
