by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Envision Recreation in Balance (RiB) Task Force members will meet from 1 to 2:30 p.m. today at the U.S. Forest Service office in Salida.
The meeting will focus on developing the Chaffee County Balanced Recreation Tool Box, a collection of local sustainability solutions.
The organization is asking attendees to share their knowledge and experiences in recreation management. The group is especially looking for ideas discovered in other areas that can be applied to local situations and goals.
Cindy Williams, Central Colorado Conservancy board president and Envision Chaffee County co-lead, said Envision RiB Task Force has seen a consistent 20 percent growth in recreational activities every year during the last five years, according to traffic and trail counters. Williams said because of this increased usage, environmental consequences will be inevitable.
The organization is a group of recreational stakeholders from around Chaffee County. Williams said 15 different user groups will be represented at the meeting to discuss ways to make the recreational experience sustainable.
