by Emy Luebbering
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Many things are changing during these trying times. One thing Ark-Valley Humane Society has been discussing frequently as a team is how we can adapt to better meet the needs of our community.
We have offered short-term boarding to some owned animals in emergency situations, and we have collected pet food and supplies for local families who have fallen on financial hardship.
So far AVHS has helped 30 community pets through direct pickup/drop-offs of pet food and supplies to community members in need. AVHS has also been working to make sure local food pantries are stocked with pet food and supplies. Our goal during this time is to be able to provide as much support to families so they can keep their loved pets in the home.
If you or someone you know needs pet food or assistance, please call us at 719-395-2737 or email info@ark-valley.org.
In addition to these new services, we are continuing to serve the public through our normal channels every day. Our lobby will remain closed to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19, but we are available by phone or email 7 days a week between the hours of noon and 5:30 p.m.
We are still doing adoptions, in-taking animals, providing cremation services, providing low-cost spay/neuter coupons, providing lost and found pet services, providing low-cost microchipping and more. If you need help or one of these services, please call us at 719-395-2737 to schedule an appointment. Please wear a mask and call us from your car when you arrive at the shelter.
We are very lucky that many of the animals who come to our doors get placed in a foster home quite quickly, so no animal has to be in a kennel – we hope to maintain this for as long as possible.
We are also seeing an uptick in adoptions, so while our adoptable pets may be low right now, we’re getting in new animals every week. If you’ve been looking to add a new furry friend to your family, keep an eye on our Facebook page and call us when you see an animal you’d like to adopt (they’re going quickly).
Again, we are here to help the pets of Chaffee County, and if you have any questions or need any assistance, please give us a call or email us – and stay strong, Chaffee County.
Emy Luebbering is Ark-Valley Humane Society outreach coordinator.
