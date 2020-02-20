Salida city officials recently announced Erin Kelley is the new interim city clerk.
Kelley previously worked as administrative coordinator for Salida Fire Department for 4½ years.
The term “interim” in this context does not mean her position will be transferred to someone else in the near future. City Administrator Drew Nelson said Salida has statutory and municipal code requirements to provide a city clerk to the public within a certain period of time. In the future, if Kelley would like the position to be permanent, council would have to appoint her.
The position was formerly held by Sonia Walter, who died in early January. Kathy Smith, deputy city clerk and municipal court clerk, filled in until Kelley’s appointment.
Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess said Kelley’s participation in the department made a huge difference in their operations.
“Erin’s skill set and attention to detail will serve the city well going forward,” Bess said. “All of us at Salida Fire want to congratulate Erin on her promotion.”
Kelley said she learned she received the position earlier in February.
“I felt really honored and blessed,” Kelley said. “It’s a really big role so I look forward to working for the city and with my really supportive team.”
She and her husband moved to Salida in 2015. When they were living in the San Francisco Bay Area, they visited her parents-in-law’s cabin in Cotopaxi. They immediately fell in love with the area and wanted to figure out a way to move permanently.
Kelley received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Arizona State University in 2003 and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Florida in 2005.
Her first professional role was with the Florida Legislature for about 5½ years, where she managed bill history and informed the public of bill status. She said she learned a lot about formality in the workplace there.
Kelley joined Salida’s administrative team full time in early February. Last week she joined the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and Colorado Municipal Clerks Association.
She is in the process of achieving her municipal clerk certification, a process that takes a minimum of two years. Certification is not required for the position, but she said it is highly encouraged.
Kelley said she appreciates Smith for training her for the position every day.
“I am eternally grateful for the work that Kathy has done since Sonia’s passing and for her complete willingness to teach me everything and try and get the office back to normal,” Kelley said.
In her free time, Kelley enjoys reading, gardening and hanging out with her dog.
