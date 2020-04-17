The Greater Arkansas River Cleanup-Greenup will still take place this year, but will feature a new format to help spread people out.
Traditionally the event has taken place on Colorado Public Lands Day, with volunteers all cleaning up different sections of the river on the same day. This year, however, as COVID-19 requires people to stay away from each other, the event will take place over a three-week period to minimize crowding.
This year’s Cleanup-Greenup will begin on Earth Day, April 22, and end on Colorado Public Lands Day, May 16.
“We thought it was best to spread it out over three weeks so people can spread themselves out,” said Jen Crawford, administrative assistant at Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.
AHRA is encouraging people to participate either in their family unit or individually.
If you go out by yourself, however, Crawford said you should let someone know where you’re going as a precaution.
To participate in the 29th annual event, volunteers can simply go out to the river and pick up some trash. Bags will be available in Salida outside the AHRA office, 307 W. Sackett Ave., and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association office, 209 E. Third St.
Participants then have three options to dispose of the trash they collect. If they have the capacity, they can take care of it themselves. They can also call AHRA at 719-539-7289 and set up a time to dump the trash in AHRA’s dumpster. On May 16, AHRA will also have a dumpster outside its visitor center for people to drop off trash bags and other large items.
If volunteers find hazardous trash in the river, like batteries or sharp items, they can call AHRA and the agency will dispatch someone to come get the dangerous material so volunteers don’t have to touch it.
As in years past, prizes will be awarded for the largest piece of trash, the strangest piece of trash, the most upcycle-worthy piece of trash and people’s choice.
To enter a piece of trash, participants can either tag their photos on social media as #CUGU2020Largest, #CUGU2020Strangest, #CUGU2020Upcycle and #CUGU2020PeoplesChoice, or they can email pictures of their submissions to AHRA@state.co.us.
The cleanup is co-hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s AHRA, GARNA and Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited. The cleanup also counts toward CPW volunteer hours awards.
“It’s important to get the trash out before the water comes up because it can be a hazard to recreationists and it’s not healthy for the river,” Crawford said.
