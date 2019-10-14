Beer, music, German food and some friendly competitions were all part of the third annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday at Salida SteamPlant.
“It went better than ever,” city Arts & Culture Director Michael Varnum said. “Everybody who was here was happy and in the spirit of Oktoberfest.”
Ten small dogs competed in the wiener dog race, but two of them left their competition in the dust as they sprinted neck and neck to the finish.
Caroline Ofenstein’s dog Lemon and David and Blue Shepard’s dog WALL-E were so close at the end that they called it a draw and the two shared the prize basket.
Contestants also filled pint glasses with water and competed to see who could keep them raised the longest during a stein-hoisting competition.
“It was rough,” said winner Mitch Aldridge. “I wanted to quit, for sure.”
When he saw other people start to drop out, however, he decided to bear it out and eventually won.
Kids had the opportunity to get creative in the sculpture garden and paint a pumpkin to take home.
“We try to make it a family event so we had pumpkin painting for the kids,” Varnum said.
Squeeze Play and the Swashbuckling Doctors provided music.
Dave Johnson, who lived in Germany for a while, said the event was fun, even though the crowd was a little smaller than the roughly 170,000 people who attend the event in Munich.
“The music is always good and it’s a beautiful day; what’s not to like?” Johnson said.
Varnum said the crowd had “been steady all day long.”
“We’re fortunate that the city of Salida’s city council allows us to do these fun events for the community,” Varnum said.
High Country Bank, The Mountain Mail, Heart of the Rockies Radio, Soulcraft Brewing, Settings Event Rentals and Wallbangers Sports Bar & Grill also sponsored the event.
